The Pre-K through 5th grade students at Dutton/Brady Public Schools learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Watch the shout-out below!

Weather Lesson: Dutton/Brady Pre-K through 5th Grade (April 22, 2026)

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction. They also learned about air pressure and the different types of precipitation.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as they got to learn about the water cycle by using a fog machine and they got to have an indoor snowball fight!

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.