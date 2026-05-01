A homeschool group in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Watch the shout-out below!

Weather Lesson: Great Falls Homeschool Group (April 30, 2026)

Ryan taught the kids and parents about wind and the different types of precipitation. They also learned about earthquakes and thunderstorms.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as they got to learn about earthquakes by seeing how much shaking their houses, which were made out of marshmallows and toothpicks, could endure. They also got to have an indoor snowball fight!

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.