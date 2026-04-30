The fifth graders at Sacajawea Elementary School in Great Falls, MT learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 and Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Weather Lesson: Sacajawea 5th Grade (April 28 & 29, 2026)

Ryan taught the kids about who meteorologists are, what he does for his job, and the different careers you can have as a meteorologist.

The kids also learned about wind and severe weather, including thunderstorms and lightning.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to use an air cannon to hit each other with blasts of air and they got to use a Van de Graaff generator to learn about how lightning forms.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.