The third graders and kindergarteners at St. Patrick's Academy- West Campus learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Watch the shout-out below!

Weather Lesson: St. Patrick's Academy West Campus- 3rd Grade and Kindergarten (May 12, 2026)

Ryan taught the third graders about how he puts a forecast together as well as the difference between weather and climate. They also learned about wind and the water cycle as well as thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Ryan taught the kindergarteners about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction. They also learned about air pressure and the different types of precipitation.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kindergarteners got to learn about air pressure by using a hair dryer and the third graders got to learn about the water cycle by using a fog machine. Both classes got to have an indoor snowball fight!

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.