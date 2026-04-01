The Early Kindergarten through 8th grade students at Ulm Public Schools learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Watch the shout-out below!

Weather Lesson: Ulm Public Schools (March 31, 2026)

Ryan taught the younger kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction. They also learned about air pressure and the different types of precipitation.

Ryan taught the older kids about how he puts a forecast together as well as the difference between weather and climate. The older kids also learned about wind and the water cycle as well as thunderstorms and earthquakes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the younger kids got to learn about air pressure by using a hair dryer. They also got to see a tornado in a bottle.

The older kids got to learn about wind by using an air cannon and they got to learn about thunderstorms by using a Van de Graaff generator.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.