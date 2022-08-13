Weather: Live Radar (August 12, 2022)

GREAT FALLS — There are going to be rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday evening/night as a disturbance passes through our area, and these showers and thunderstorms are going to be moving toward the east and northeast.
Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, minor flooding, frequent lightning, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with these storms. A few of the thunderstorms may also be severe with 58+ mph winds and/or 1+” hail.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 24%
- Dew point: 46°
- Pressure: 29.81 in
- Wind speed: 9 mph
- Wind direction: E
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:17 AM
- Sunset: 08:41 PM