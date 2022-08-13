Weather: Live Radar (August 12, 2022)

GREAT FALLS — There are going to be rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday evening/night as a disturbance passes through our area, and these showers and thunderstorms are going to be moving toward the east and northeast.

Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, minor flooding, frequent lightning, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with these storms. A few of the thunderstorms may also be severe with 58+ mph winds and/or 1+” hail.

If the live radar below does not load, click here .