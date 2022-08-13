Weather: Live Radar (August 12, 2022)

Watch Now
Radar - August 12, 2022 at 6:40 p.m.
Posted at 6:41 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 20:41:48-04

GREAT FALLS — There are going to be rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday evening/night as a disturbance passes through our area, and these showers and thunderstorms are going to be moving toward the east and northeast. 

Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, minor flooding, frequent lightning, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with these storms. A few of the thunderstorms may also be severe with 58+ mph winds and/or 1+” hail.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 24%
  • Dew point: 46°
  • Pressure: 29.81 in
  • Wind speed: 9 mph
  • Wind direction: E
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:17 AM
  • Sunset: 08:41 PM

