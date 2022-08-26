Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather: Live Radar (August 25, 2022)

Radar August 25 at 7 pm
MTN
Screenshot of radar - August 25 at 7 pm
Radar August 25 at 7 pm
Posted at 7:03 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 21:19:20-04

Some strong thunderstorms rolled through parts of our region over the last couple of night overnight, and another round is pushing through on Thursday evening.

Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, minor flooding, and frequent lightning are possible with these storms. Some torrential rain has also led to flash flooding in a few locations.

If the live radar below does not load, click here.

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 44%
  • Dew point: 54°
  • Pressure: 29.86 in
  • Wind speed: 11 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:34 AM
  • Sunset: 08:18 PM

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App