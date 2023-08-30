Weather: live radar (August 29, 2023)

There are showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this Tuesday evening as a cold front passes through. Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds (wind gusts up to 70 mph) being the main hazard, but isolated large hail (up to 1” in diameter) is also possible. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight, and it will continue to be hazy tonight in northeastern Montana.

As the cold front passes through, a period of gusty winds (gusts up to 40 mph) is expected. Outside of that, it will be breezy tonight in eastern portions of north-central Montana, and the wind will increase later on tonight in locations along and just east of the Continental Divide. It is also going to be cool/mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and 60s.

