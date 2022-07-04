WEATHER: Live Radar (July 4, 2022)

Thunderstorms are moving through parts of central and north-central Montana. There is the potential for strong winds, hail, frequent lightning, and intense rain.

If the live radar does not load, click here .

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is in effect until 6pm for portions of Cascade County. Winds gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail are possible. Heavy rain is also occurring with this thunderstorm, which may lead to flash flooding.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for portions of Montana until 10pm. Severe thunderstorms with 60+ mph wind gusts and/or 1+" hail are possible. A stray tornado is also possible.