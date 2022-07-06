Weather: Live Radar (July 6, 2022)

Several strong to severe thunderstorms continue moving through parts of central and north-central Montana.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 10pm tonight for many parts of the state. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail, and/or an isolated tornado are possible.
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 12am/6am Thursday for portions of central and eastern Montana. Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms may cause flash flooding in some areas.
A funnel cloud was seen in Judith Basin County on Wednesday afternoon, and another was spotted near Stanford. In addition, we have received reports of golf ball-sized hail in Hays.
Funnel cloud in Judith Basin County
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 35%
- Dew point: 54°
- Pressure: 29.74 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: W
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:35 AM
- Sunset: 09:24 PM