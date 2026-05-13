Weather: live radar (May 13, 2026)

GREAT FALLS — Hot, dry, and gusty weather will elevate fire danger ahead of a cold front before scattered strong to severe thunderstorms erupt on Wednesday afternoon and evening with damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy downpours, and lightning.

The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts of 60–80 mph, though an isolated storm could also produce large hail. Lightning may spark new fires as well. The bulk of the storms will move through between 2 and 9 p.m.

The cold front moves through Wednesday night with widespread strong winds developing across the entire area. Peak wind gusts will reach 50–60+ mph, with the strongest winds expected Thursday morning into the early afternoon.

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