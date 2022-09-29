Weather: live radar (Thursday, September 29)

Watch Now
GREAT FALLS — There are scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this Thursday afternoon, and they will persist into the evening as a cold front passes through our area. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail, and/or brief, heavy rainfall are going to be the main hazards.

Great Falls Public Schools posted on Facebook: "Great Falls is being advised that there is lightning close by and to seek shelter indoors. We have middle school football games scheduled to kick off at 4 pm at North, Paris, East and West. At this time, athletes are indoors at those sites. The Athletic Office will continue to monitor the proximity of lightning and make a decision as to whether or not it is safe to play this afternoon. This decision will be made at 4:30 pm. If conditions are not safe at that time, busses will pick up players at 4:45 pm and return them to their home schools."

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 70%
  • Dew point: 51°
  • Pressure: 29.76 in
  • Wind speed: 11 mph
  • Wind direction: WSW
  • Visibility: 7.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:21 AM
  • Sunset: 07:08 PM

