Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather: live radar (Tuesday, April 18, 2023)

Weather: live radar (Thursday, September 29)
<i>MTN News</i>
Weather: live radar (Thursday, September 29)
Posted at 3:07 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 17:44:55-04

There are scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this Tuesday afternoon. The storm is bringing lightning, thunder, rain, and hail.

If the live radar below does not load, click here.

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 81%
  • Dew point: 37°
  • Pressure: 29.51 in
  • Wind speed: 10 mph
  • Wind direction: NNW
  • Visibility: 1.8 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:31 AM
  • Sunset: 08:18 PM

TONIGHT: We will see temperatures get down into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s tonight. We will continue to see rain, sleet, and snow showers in the area. The winds will increase out of the North and Northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be in the upper 30s and lower to upper 40s heading into the middle of the week. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again with scattered showers. Scattered upper elevation snow can be expected. We will see the winds out of the West at 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!