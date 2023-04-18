Weather: live radar (Tuesday, April 18, 2023)

There are scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this Tuesday afternoon. The storm is bringing lightning, thunder, rain, and hail.

If the live radar below does not load, click here.

Current Conditions Humidity: 81%

Dew point: 37°

Pressure: 29.51 in

Wind speed: 10 mph

Wind direction: NNW

Visibility: 1.8 mi

Sunrise: 06:31 AM

Sunset: 08:18 PM

TONIGHT: We will see temperatures get down into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s tonight. We will continue to see rain, sleet, and snow showers in the area. The winds will increase out of the North and Northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be in the upper 30s and lower to upper 40s heading into the middle of the week. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again with scattered showers. Scattered upper elevation snow can be expected. We will see the winds out of the West at 10-20 mph.

