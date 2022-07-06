Weather: Live Radar (Wednesday, July 6, 2022)

Watch Now
GREAT FALLS — Several strong to severe thunderstorms are moving through parts of central and north-central Montana.

If the live radar does not load, click here.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 10pm tonight for many parts of the state. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail, and/or an isolated tornado are possible.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 12am/6am Thursday for portions of central and eastern Montana. Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms may cause flash flooding in some areas.

A funnel cloud was seen in Judith Basin County on Wednesday afternoon:

Funnel cloud in Judith Basin County

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 35%
  • Dew point: 54°
  • Pressure: 29.74 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: W
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:35 AM
  • Sunset: 09:24 PM

