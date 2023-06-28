Watch Now
Weather: live radar (Wednesday, June 28, 2023)

Posted at 2:43 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 17:00:14-04

There are scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this Wednesday afternoon as a disturbance passes through. Some of the storms that develop may be severe with 58+ mph wind gusts and/or 1+" hail.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 43%
  • Dew point: 49°
  • Pressure: 29.83 in
  • Wind speed: 11 mph
  • Wind direction: SSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:30 AM
  • Sunset: 09:26 PM

