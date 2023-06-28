Weather: live radar (Wednesday, June 28, 2023)

There are scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this Wednesday afternoon as a disturbance passes through. Some of the storms that develop may be severe with 58+ mph wind gusts and/or 1+" hail.
If the live radar below does not load, click here.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 43%
- Dew point: 49°
- Pressure: 29.83 in
- Wind speed: 11 mph
- Wind direction: SSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:30 AM
- Sunset: 09:26 PM
