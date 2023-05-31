Weather: live radar (Wednesday, May 31, 2023)

There are scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this Wednesday afternoon.

If the live radar below does not load, click here.

Current Conditions Humidity: 39%

Dew point: 49°

Pressure: 29.63 in

Wind speed: 5 mph

Wind direction: SE

Visibility: 10.0 mi

Sunrise: 05:33 AM

Sunset: 09:13 PM

Heading into the afternoon and evening hours, scattered showers and storms are expected as a disturbance passes through our area. More widespread rain coverage will take place today and lasting through the rest of the work week. Thursday will look similar to today with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected generally during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperature highs for Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. It will range in temperature from the upper 60s to the mid 80s on Thursday. There is also going to be a little breeze around in spot with sustained wind speeds between 10-20 mph.