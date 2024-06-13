Weather Rookie: Ethan (June 13, 2024)

Every Thursday on "Montana This Morning," we feature a Weather Rookie - letting a young person take control of delivering the forecast - today's rookie is Ethan! Watch the video above to see him deliver the weather forecast.

Do you have a child in kindergarten through eighth grade who is interested in the weather or wants to be on TV? If so, then you should enter them to be the next KRTV/KXLH Stormtracker Weather Rookie!

Those who are selected to be a weather rookie will have a chance to visit our studio and record a weathercast on a Wednesday evening. That weathercast will then be shown during Montana this Morning on Thursday.

This is a great way for your child to have some fun while also learning about Montana's weather and climate and learning about broadcast news.

If you're interested, send an email to weatherrookie@krtv.com and include:

Parent/Guardian's Name

Child's name

Child's age and grade

Child's school

Someone will then be in contact with you to set up a date for your child to come in and record a weathercast for TV!