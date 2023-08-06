Weather Rookie: Zoey (August 5, 2023)

Every Thursday on "Montana This Morning" and every Saturday evening during a newscast, we feature a Weather Rookie - letting a young person take control of delivering the forecast - our rookie on Saturday was Zoey!

Do you have a child in kindergarten through eighth grade who is interested in the weather or wants to be on TV? If so, then you should enter them to be the next KRTV/KXLH Stormtracker Weather Rookie!

Those who are selected to be a weather rookie will have a chance to visit our studio and record a weathercast on a Wednesday evening or Saturday afternoon. For those that come in on Wednesday evening, that weathercast will be shown during Montana this Morning on Thursday. For those that come in on Saturday afternoon, that weathercast will be shown during the 5:30pm or 10pm newscast on Saturday.

This is a great way for your child to have some fun while also learning about Montana's weather and climate and learning about broadcast news.

If you're interested, send an email to weatherrookie@krtv.com and include:



Parent/Guardian's Name

Child's name

Child's age and grade

Child's school

Someone will then be in contact with you to set up a date for your child to come in and record a weathercast for TV!

