Weather: System moves out, drier air takes over

Posted at 12:09 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 20:00:58-05

Lingering snow showers will come to an end across the viewing area tonight with quiet weather on tap for the rest of the week!

Wednesday will feature patchy morning fog, more sun than clouds with highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens to low 20s with mainly clear skies.

Look for ample sunshine Thursday with highs in the low 40s.

Friday into the weekend, the dry weather will continue with a warming trend: we'll see loads of sunshine with mid to upper 40s Friday, low to mid 50s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.

As of now, an unsettled and cooler start to next week is looking very possible. We'll keep you posted!

Great Falls Temperature Trend

