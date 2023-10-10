Weather turning cooler and unsettled.

Happy Tuesday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect 12am Wednesday until 6am Thursday for the mountains in Gallatin and Madison County and for the Centennial mountains. 8 inches of snow accumulation is possible above 7000 feet.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from noon until 6pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning and scattered showers and isolated storms enter Montana during the late afternoon and evening. A slight breeze in central Montana, sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph. Winds pick up in eastern Montana with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperature highs in the mid to upper 60s and 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with areas of rain and mountain snow/rain. Temperatures cool down in the 50s on Wednesday and on Thursday highs will be in the low 50s and mid to upper 40s. Breezy conditions around on Wednesday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Decreasing clouds on Friday with some isolated showers around, generally in the mountains. Temperatures warm back up a bit with highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. This weekend will be mainly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures Saturday in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures Sunday in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Next Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temperature highs are expected in the 60s.