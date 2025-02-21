Weather Whiplash: A significant warm-up today!

Did you have to turn your AC on today? Thanks to a warm front and a chinook wind, it was significantly warmer today than it was yesterday in central Montana. In fact, in some locations, it was almost 75° warmer this afternoon than it was yesterday morning.

This big warm-up made it feel like spring outside, with some people mentioning that they scrapped their layers and put a t-shirt and shorts on. Others mentioned that they had their windows down, or even turned their AC on.

Many locations got near or above freezing today, but others weren't so lucky. In eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line from Hill County eastward, although it was a lot warmer today than it was yesterday, it was still pretty cold as highs were only in the single digits and teens. The warmer air will arrive in these locations tomorrow though as widespread highs in the upper 20s, 30s, and low to mid 40s are expected for most of the state.

Montana is well known for its temperature extremes and big temperature changes, and although we just experienced a big temperature change, it was nowhere near the record.

On January 15, 1972 in Loma, the temperature rose 103 degrees from -54° to +49° in 24 hours. This is the world record for a 24-hour temperature change.

Fairfield on December 14, 1924, saw the temperature drop from 63° to -21° in 12 hours. This 84° change in just 12 hours is a record for the United States.

In Great Falls, on January 11, 1980, the temperature climbed from -32° to 15° in just seven minutes, which is the record for the most rapid temperature change registered in the United States.