Weekend Forecast

Happy Easter Weekend! The beautiful continues but the fire danger will remain high for the next few days. Additional RED FLAG WARNINGS may be issued as temperatures remain warm, afternoon wind remains strong, and humidity values low.

Saturday may have a few more clouds but temperatures, wind and humidity will be similar to the last few days. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Easter Sunday will start out partly cloudy and mild. The wind and clouds will increase through the day. A few isolated showers are possible late in the afternoon and evening.

Much needed moisture is on the way for Monday. A low pressure and cold front will move through the state. A vigorous low pressure dropping down from Canada will provide moisture and colder temperatures. Snow levels will drop down to the valleys and plains at times. A few slushy inches are possible down low, with the mountains seeing significant snow. Highs will be much cooler in the 30s and 40s, with some 50s up on the Hi-Line north of the storm.

Tuesday will be wet and snowy again as this storm is a slow mover. Right now the track of this storm would favor central and southern Montana with more precipitation. Wednesday through the end of the week will be drier and warmer.

Have a great holiday weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

