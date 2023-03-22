West students get weather lessons from a KRTV meteorologist

The 6th graders at West Elementary School learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about how a meteorologist makes a weather forecast.

The kids also learned about wind, air pressure, and the different kinds of air masses.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer and they got to see a tornado in a bottle.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com. The next available dates are in mid-April.