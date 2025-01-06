What exactly are 'light pillars?'

GREAT FALLS — Several people in recent days have shared photos of what are known as "light pillars."

They are not necessarily common, but they are quite eye-catching. So what are they?

John Einan Light pillars in Great Falls - January 2, 2025

KRTV meteorologist Ryan Dennis says that tiny snow crystals in the atmosphere reflect light and when those snow crystals are spread throughout the atmosphere in a vertical direction, then it makes light pillars form (at least that's what we see...it is really just an optical illusion)!

Bill Fangmeier Bill Fangmeier captured this photo of light pillars on December 30, 2021

From the Accuweather website: "Light pillars are an optical phenomenon caused when light is refracted by ice crystals. These lights tend to take on the color of the light source."

The website Atmospheric Optics explains: "The pillars are not physically over the lights or anywhere else in space for that matter ~ like all halos they are purely the collected light beams from all the millions of crystals which just happen to be reflecting light towards your eyes or camera. The crystals producing the pillars are roughly halfway between you and the lights. When ice crystals float in the air around you, pillars (and other halos) can even be seen around streetlights a few metres away."