Where is the smoke coming from?

Smoke is going to continue to increase from north to south as we go through the rest of Tuesday.

You can expect for reduced visibility and a smoky smell, especially in north-central Montana.

As of 4 p.m., some of the smoke is blowing through the Great Falls area.

The smoke is blowing in from numerous wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia - there are no large fires burning in Montana.

From the Alberta government: "Hot, dry conditions continue in most areas of the province resulting in numerous wildfires. A provincial state of emergency has been declared."

According to the Edmonton Journal, as of Tuesday morning, there are 87 active wildfires in the province with 24 out of control.

Also, the air quality in some areas of north-central Montana, including Cut Bank, is currently rated as UNHEALTHY by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality website, so try and limit your time outdoors.



