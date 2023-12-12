Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Whittier 6th graders receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

Whittier6th1
Whittier6th2
Posted at 8:48 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 22:48:09-05

The 6th graders at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about how he puts a forecast together and the difference between weather and climate.

The kids also learned about severe weather, including thunderstorms, lightning, and tornadoes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to use a Van de Graaff generator to learn about how lightning forms, and they got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App