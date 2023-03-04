Whittier kindergarteners receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

Kindergarteners at Whitter Elementary School learned about weather from KRTV Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also got to learn about rain and snow as well as thunderstorms and tornadoes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience wind through an air blaster, and they got to see how strong their own wind was by blowing cotton balls around.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.