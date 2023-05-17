Whittier sixth graders receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

Ms. Thomas' 6th grade class at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about how a meteorologist makes a weather forecast.

The kids also learned about wind, air pressure, and atmospheric circulation.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer and they learned about air pressure through a leaf blower.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.