Whittier summer camp students get weather lesson from KRTV meteorologist

The summer camp students at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The older kids learned about some of Montana's temperature extremes, while the younger kids learned about what weather is.

The older and younger kids both learned about wind and air pressure.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer and they learned about air pressure through a hair dryer and a leaf blower.

If you are a summer camp teacher and are interested in having us teach your campers about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.