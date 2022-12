GREAT FALLS — Montana is a land of contrast in some ways - for example, lush forests in the west, plains in the east - and extreme temperature swings are a hallmark of Big Sky country.

Here are three notable examples:



December 24, 1924 - Fairfield: 63° to -21° in 12 hours (84° drop)

January 11, 1980 - Great Falls: temp rose 47° in just 7 minutes

January 15, 1972 - Loma: -54° to 49° in 24 hours (103° rise)