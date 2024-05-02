Widespread active weather impacts central and north-central today

Happy Thursday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area until 12pm Thursday and for the Highwood and Little Belt mountains until 6pm Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the northern High Plains and the southern Rocky Mountain Front until 12pm Thursday; for the West Glacier area until 9am Thursday; for several of the mountain ranges in central Montana until 6pm Thursday; for the Bears Paw mountains and southern Blaine County until 6am Friday; for the lower elevations in Cascade and Judith Basin County until 12pm Thursday; and for southern Phillips County until 4pm Friday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY if in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 10am until 8pm Thursday.

Today we are starting off with a wet and messy morning. The commute will be wet with slick roads, falling snow, wind, and low visibility as active weather continues down from Canada. The widespread snow, with a few areas of rain, will continue during this morning with snow, graupel, and rain showers likely during the afternoon and evening. Conditions will also be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible as times. Temperatures will be chilly with a cold front moving in this morning, highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Friday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain, graupel, and snow showers around, generally in northeastern Montana and especially during the morning. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday will be the nicest day of the week with partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Conditions will still be breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday active weather returns with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 70s and conditions will be a bit breezy. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday and Tuesday next week will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with scattered areas of rain and mountain snow/rain around, especially in locations east of I-15. Temperatures will be cooling down with highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s on Monday and the upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Tuesday. Gusty winds will be around on both days with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast with more rain and mountain snow/rain showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.