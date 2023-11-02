Widespread precipitation across Montana today

Happy Thursday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until noon today. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Today overcast skies bring widespread rain, mountain snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible in portions of central Montana and northeastern Montana this morning and into Friday morning leading to slippery conditions. Highs today will be mainly in the 40s with a few locations in the upper 30s and low 50s. A breeze between 10-20 mph will be around today located in central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Rain expected to go through the night and into early Friday.

Friday will have a chance of rain in the morning, generally in southern and northwestern Montana. Sunny skies for central Montana with increased cloud cover in eastern Montana. Breezy conditions around with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph, gusts possible up to 30 mph.

Saturday will be sunny in with a slight chance of rain after noon. Temperature highs ranging across the state from the upper 30s to the low 50s. Sunday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. A chance of rain, generally before noon. Temperature highs in the 30s and 40s with a breeze containing gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, highs in the upper 30s and 40s, with a slight chance of rain.

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the upper 30s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, highs in the 30s and 40s, with a slight chance of rain and snow.