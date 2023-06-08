Widespread precipitation and storms today with possible flash flooding

A flash flood warning is in effect now until noon today for west central Valley County due to heavy downpours from thunderstorms passing through the area.

A flood watch will come into effect starting today at noon until Saturday at 6am for north central Montana and portions of central and northeast Montana.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms this Thursday Morning. Widespread showers and storms expected during the afternoon and evening hours today. Some severe thunderstorms are possible and with that can bring damaging winds and/or large hail. Heavy rainfall from these showers and thunderstorms may cause some flash flooding. High temperatures today range from the upper 60s to low 80s.

Friday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and storms especially in northern Montana. Flash flooding still possible on Friday. High temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 80s.

For Saturday and Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range in the mid 60s to low 80s.

Monday will bring partly sunny skies, chance of showers and storms, and temperatures ranging in the upper 60s to the mid 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have partly sunny skies. Some scattered showers and storms around, especially in the PM hours. Tuesday’s highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s while Wednesday’s highs will bring temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 80s.