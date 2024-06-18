Widespread precipitation continues

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another day of widespread rain and mountain snow showers are expected though warming temperatures are in the forecast. High temperatures through today will be in the mid to upper 50’s with some areas reaching up into the 60’s. Low temperatures are still expected to be on the chilly side in the 30’s and 40’s.

Much of the widespread precipitation will slowly push off to the east with snow levels continuing to rise back into higher elevations by this afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories will still be in place for higher elevations, gradually ending by 6 pm this evening but warning of slippery road conditions and reduced visibility at times. Another upper-level disturbance from Canada will push south into the region this afternoon, producing more scattered to widespread showers. A few thunderstorms are also expected this afternoon and evening. Showers will taper down during the evening, ending around midnight. As for wind, gusts are possible up to 20-30 mph throughout today, though expect sustained wind at 5 to 10 mph, on the lighter side for most places through most of the remaining week.

Temperatures will moderate closer to normal for the rest of the week. There will be upper air disturbances passing through that will produce isolated showers/thunderstorms through precipitation amounts look to be light. For Friday, a small shortwave trough will pass through, bringing better chances for scattered/widespread precipitation. By the weekend, temperatures will be well above normal across the region. Some places have the potential to see high temperatures up to 90 degrees for the first time this year on Sunday.

TUESDAY: Rain, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY (Juneteenth): Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then partly cloudy. Highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers. Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

SUNDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 80’s.

