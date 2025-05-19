Widespread precipitation overnight, daily shower chances all week

Widespread precipitation overnight, daily shower chances through the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunday began on a cooler note compared to the high temperatures that were seen on Saturday with widespread precipitation beginning Saturday night, continuing through Sunday and Monday. High temperatures today were seen below average in the 40’s and 50’s with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Tonight, expect low temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s with shower chances continuing tonight. Wind gusts tonight will range in the 20 mph to 40 mph zone for North Central Montana.

Today an upper-level trough continues to stay over the region, gradually sliding east and eventually exiting the area on Monday night. This is the reason for the widespread precipitation – low elevation rain and mountain snow that will push through now through Monday evening. The heaviest snowfall will be along the Rocky Mountain Front and in a portion of Southwestern Montana. A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) will be in effect until 6 pm this evening. For the East Glacier Park region, expect cold, snowy, and slushy/slippery conditions for mountain roads tonight. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches will be possible around pass level and up to 4 inches in higher terrain locations.

The greatest amount of total liquid precipitation will be across North-central Montana. Precipitation will end from west to east by Monday evening. Expect high temperatures in the 40’s/50’s/and 60’s on Monday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. EWastern portions can expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm with cloudyy skies.

On Tuesday shower and thunderstorm chances will continue to the area, mainly in the afternoon. Wednesday through Friday will see more daily chances of showers with temperatures staying in the 60’s for most of the region. On Friday, an upper-level ridge moves in, warming temperatures back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s by next weekend.

