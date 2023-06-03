Widespread rain for most of Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Friday proved to be the rainiest day of the week with some places receiving up to an inch of rain. On the negative side, an abundance of advisories were in effect for most of the area. A Flood Watch for flooding caused by excessive rain fall will be effect for portions of Northeast Montana through late tonight while a Flood Advisory concerning a large area of central and Northcentral Montana for urban and stream flooding will remain until 2:30 pm on Saturday. A Flash Flood Warning caused by heavy rain and thunderstorms also popped up later in the evening as well for central Daniels County in Northeastern Montana that will remain until midnight.

A slow-moving disturbance combined with deep moisture is to blame for the rainfall and showers received throughout the day and unfortunately, these wet conditions will continue into Saturday as well. Afternoon temperatures can be expected to be colder and well below average as they dip into the 60’s on Saturday. Sunday however will ditch the widespread rain and moisture for partly sunny skies, calmer winds, and higher temperatures that will climb back up into the 70’s.

Those 70 degree temperatures will remain all throughout next week as well, with the addition of daily chances of storms due to an unstable south-westerly flow.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and possible thunderstorms before midnight. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the 50’s. Breezy wind conditions, 8-11 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the 60’s with 8-11 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the 70’d and a calm, sustained 6 mph wind.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and 6-9 mph wind.

TUESDAY: Showers likely and possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs in the 60’s-70’s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely and possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs in the 70’s.

THURSDAY: Showers likely and possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs in the 70’s.

