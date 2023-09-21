Widespread rain, overcast skies, and cooler temperatures

Happy Thursday!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains in western Montana until 6pm this evening. 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected above 6,000 feet, with snow accumulation increasing as you go up in elevation.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 7pm this evening. Northeast winds between 15 and 25 mph are expected with gusts possible up to 35 mph.

It will be an overcast, chilly, breezy, and rainy day. Today overcast skies will accompany widespread rain and mountain snow. A wide range of temperature highs will be around with cooler temperatures in western Montana in the upper 40s and 50s. Temperatures rise as you move east in the state ranging in the low to upper 60s to low 70s. The rain has already started this morning in central Montana and multiple rounds of showers will go throughout the day. Gusty conditions will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph with gusts possible up to 30 mph. Precipitation is expected to continue through the night into tomorrow.

Friday will have cloudy skies and rain showers continuing throughout the day. Rain is expected to be heavier tomorrow than what we will experience today. Temperature highs tomorrow will remain the in the 50s and low to mid 60s with breezy conditions along the Hi-line and east of I-15. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and gusts are also possible up to 40 mph.

Saturday will have mostly to partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, generally in locations east of I-15. Temperature highs will be a bit warmer in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Sunday and Monday see conditions start to change. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with dry conditions as a weak upper-level ridge takes control of our weather. Temperature highs will warm back up for the start of next week in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday and for Monday highs will range in the 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers. A slight breeze will be around, sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph with mild temperature highs in the 70s and low 80s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and cooler temperature highs in the 60s and low 70s.