Widespread showers expected in Central Montana today

A flood watch is in effect now until late Friday night. Flooding due to excessive rainfall possible.

There are going to be widespread showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon and evening, especially in locations east of I-15. Periods of rainfall are expected today, tonight and Saturday as a disturbance lingers over our area. Some of that rainfall today through Saturday may be heavy at times. Breezy conditions through this evening from Cut Bank down to Great Falls. Temperature highs will be on the cool side today in the upper 50s/ low to mid 60s in most locations.

Today there is a moderate risk for excessive rainfall in portions of southern, central, north central, and northeastern Montana. This indicates there is a 40% chance to see flash flooding within 25 miles of a given location in that area. The percentage drops to 15% within the slight risk or yellow portion of the image.

Sunday we will see nicer weather with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperature highs expected in the 70s and upper 60s. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours are expected.

Headed into next week increased cloud cover will come on Monday accompanied by a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperature highs warming up in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Another disturbance will pass through our area on Tuesday however with temperature highs in the 70s and upper 60s in most locations.

A few more disturbances will make its way into our area on Wednesday and Thursday of next week bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Milder temperatures on these two days as highs are expected to be in the 70s.