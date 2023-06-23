Widespread showers today will continue into Saturday

Happy Friday!

A flood watch is in effect starting today at 6am through 6am Sunday due to excessive rainfall possible within portions of central, southern, and eastern Montana.

Today through Saturday we will have increasing cloud cover in the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms becoming more widespread. This precipitation will continue through the night into Saturday. The showers are likely in central Montana with scattered showers and storms around north-central Montana. The highest rainfall amounts will be in central and southern Montana. Highs will be in the 60s and low to mid 70s with a bit of a breeze around, wind speeds between 10-20 mph.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening showers. Warmer temperature highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Monday will bring partly cloudy skies and a chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

Next Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies, scattered showers/storms in the afternoon and evening. Mild highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Wednesday is expected to bring partly cloudy skies, scattered showers and storms, and highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday is also expected to have partly cloudy skies, some scattered showers and thunderstorms, and temperature highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.