Widespread smoke and haze entering Montana from the west and pushing east

Happy Wednesday!

Partly sunny skies to start out our day. Increased cloud cover during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly dry today with a chance of some isolated showers. Increasing haze throughout the day with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A bit of a breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20mph. Gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front (RMF) can get up to 40mph and locations east of the RMF can have gusts up to 30mph.

Headed into Thursday and Friday, pleasant temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s with lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 to 20mph. Widespread smoke and haze across the state for Thursday.

This upcoming weekend will be mostly to mainly sunny with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours, generally in central Montana. Temperatures remain warm in the 80s and low 90s.

Headed into Monday and Tuesday next week, sunny skies, dry conditions, and hot temperature highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.