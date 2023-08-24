Widespread smoke and haze today with pleasant temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Happy Thursday!

Today will have dry conditions and lots of sunshine that is covered by widespread smoke and haze in the treasure state. Pleasant temperatures today in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s with cool overnight temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20mph with gusts possible up to 30mph.

A cold front pushing down from Canada late Thursday night headed into Friday will clear the smoke out of the area and widespread haze will remain throughout the day. Pleasant temperatures on Friday in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Sunshine and dry conditions in the morning. The afternoon will bring increased cloud cover to western Montana and scattered showers will enter the southwestern portion of our state and work its way northeast throughout the afternoon and evening into central Montana. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 to 20mph.

This upcoming weekend will be mostly to mainly sunny with some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours, generally in central Montana on Sunday. Temperatures will be warm in the 80s and low 90s. Headed into Monday there will be sunny skies, dry conditions, and hot temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and 90s.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday will have mostly to mainly sunny skies and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot temperatures on Tuesday in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Cooler temperatures on Wednesday with highs back in the 80s in most locations. Gusty winds on Wednesday are expected with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30mph.