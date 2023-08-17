Widespread smoke, haze, and hot temperatures today

Happy Thursday!

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for far western Montana until 12am Friday and for portions of north-central, south-central, and eastern Montana from 12pm Thursday until 12am Friday. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s in most locations.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 12pm to 9/10pm Thursday and Friday morning through Friday evening for the Flathead Reservation and for portions of the Hi-Line in north-central Montana. Critical fire weather conditions are expected due to the combination of hot temperatures, breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from 10am/12pm until 9pm Friday for a lot of western and northern Montana. Critical fire weather conditions are possible due to the combination of hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

Today will be hot with temperature highs in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Today will also be mainly sunny however the widespread smoke and haze will obscure the sunshine. Poor air quality will accompany the smoke and hazy today. Breezy winds forecasted with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Friday temperatures start to cool down a little bit as highs are going to range from the mid 80s to the low 100s, with the hottest temperatures in eastern Montana. Very windy on Friday with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph possible along the Rocky Mountain Front, while gusts over 40 mph are possible east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Fire danger is high on Friday with the heat, winds, and low relative humidity.

This Saturday will have increasing cloud cover with some scattered showers and some thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures cool down into the 70s and low to mid 80s and a breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy to overcast skies with scattered showers and some thunderstorms. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the 70s, but a few locations will be in the 60s and 80s. A little breezy Monday with wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are a little warmer back in the 80s and the breeze will be between 10 and 20 mph.