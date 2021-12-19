Widespread snow event on Sunday, snow continues to pile up in the mountains through Tuesday

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

Winter storm warnings are in effect for locations above 4500 feet in Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Lewis & Clark counties. The warning is in effect through Sunday at 3PM.

High wind warnings are in effect for Glacier county, western Pondera and Teton counties, and northern Lewis & Clark counties. Gusts up to 70mph are possible tonight, coupled with heavy snow could create near blizzard conditions at times in these areas. Travel is not recommended.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy skies. A few snow showers possible in higher elevations. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid to upper 30s. The strong south-southwesterly breeze continues with gusts up to 45mph continuing throughout the night.

Sunday: A cold front will move through during the late morning hours. Snow develops after lunchtime. Roads becoming slick quickly as temperatures will fall from the mid 30s in the morning through the 20s and into the 10s by dinnertime. A band of snow sets up somewhere between Great Falls and Helena during the evening, with moderate to heavy snow within the band. Those areas will see 3-6 inches of snow accumulation. Outside of the band, accumulations will be on the order of 1-3 inches. Accumulations look to be on the lighter side in Great Falls. Temperatures fall into the single digits at night with snow continuing. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero are likely.

Monday: Weather models have began hinting at another band of snow moving north through central Montana Monday morning. The Monday morning commute will be extremely slippery regardless. Snow should begin to clear out by lunchtime. Temperatures rebound into the upper 20s during the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the low teens.

Tuesday: Any leftover snow in higher elevations begins to clear out, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb into the low 30s. Clouds increase overnight with temperatures falling to either side of 20 degrees at night.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. Temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Clouds increase at night and there could be a few, spotty snow showers. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, especially towards Helena. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Remaining mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the lower teens.

Christmas Eve: Scattered snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the mid 30s. A cold front moves through in the evening with gusty winds and quickly dropping temperatures behind it. Overnight lows will be subzero through central Montana.

Christmas Day: Some festive snow showers are possible Christmas Day with high temperatures in the teens throughout central Montana.