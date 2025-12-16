Winds have been gusty this morning but will gradually ease into the afternoon. It'll still be breezy, with highs in the 40s and lower 50s across central and eastern Montana. Expect increasing clouds ahead of an incoming Pacific weather system.

Today's Forecast:

Widespread strong and potentially damaging winds on Wednesday- Tuesday, December 16

A long-duration, widespread high wind event will impact the area starting late Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Multiple hours of gusts reaching 50-60 mph, with peak wind gusts of 60-80 mph, are expected across the plains of central Montana. The Rocky Mountain Front could experience peak gusts of 80-100 mph.

This is a particularly strong wind event, even for our area, with the potential for wind-related damage, including downed trees, broken tree limbs, and damage to infrastructure. Power outages are also a concern. It is strongly advised that high-profile vehicles and vehicles towing trailers do not travel on Wednesday, as travel will be extremely difficult or nearly impossible.

The Pacific weather system will be preceded by a cold front that will lower snow levels along the Divide, with strong winds and snow impacting Marias Pass and the mountains along the Divide. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front for heavy snowfall tonight through Wednesday night. Marias Pass could pick up 4-10 inches of snowfall, with over a foot in the mountains of Glacier National Park.

As the front pushes east of the Divide, there could be a burst of rain changing to snow or graupel. Be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Temperatures will fall from the 40s and 50s to the 30s throughout the day on Wednesday.

The wind will weaken on Thursday, becoming breezy with speeds of 10-25 mph. However, windy conditions (15-35 mph) are expected to return for many of us on Friday.

Some rain and snow showers are possible on Friday, with high temperatures in the 40s. Cooler weather and some sunshine are forecast for the weekend, with high temperatures in the 20s on the Hi-Line and in the 30s across central Montana.

