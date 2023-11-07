Widespread windy conditions today and tomorrow

Happy Tuesday!

A lake wind advisory is in effect starting at 10am today and lasting until 8pm Wednesday for Fort Peck Lake. Winds out the west will be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts possible up to 40 mph.

Today will be partly sunny for the first half of the day. Increasing clouds are expected as a disturbance works its way into our area this evening into Wednesday morning. Rain and snow are expected with little to no accumulation. Windy/gusty conditions are expected across the state. Sustained wind speeds will be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts possible up to and above 40 mph. In portions of central Montana, east of Great Falls and along the Rocky Mountain Front wind gusts can pick up to 50 mph at times. Temperature highs today will be mainly in the 50s with a few areas sitting in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will have a chance of snow before 11 am that will soon taper off. Conditions will then turn, and the skies will be mostly sunny. Breezy conditions remain with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, gusts possible up to 40 mph. Temperature slightly cool with highs ranging mainly in the 40s and low 50s.

Thursday will be sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy conditions stick around in eastern Montana with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 20 mph, gusts possible up to 25 mph. Temperature highs will be in the upper 30s and 40s. Friday will have partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s. A breeze sticks around with sustained wind speeds between 5 to 15 mph, gusts possible up to 20 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s. Breezy conditions with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph, gust possible up to 20 mph. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs back in the 50s. Monday will be similar with partly sunny skies and high temperatures ranging in the 50s.