Wild winds on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Above average temperatures along with periods of strong gusty winds and mountain snow are expected through the rest of the weekend. Today, mild temperatures continued with highs in the 40’s and 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s and 30’s. While Sunday’s high temperatures continue this trend, a cold front will bring widespread snowfall and colder temperatures Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures quickly rebound to above seasonal averages Wednesday, while unsettled weather continues through the remainder of the week.

High Wind Warnings will remain in effect through Monday evening with gusts up to 85 mph throughout North Central Montana. They will be stronger and more widespread on Sunday, but through Monday night, they will eventually calm down.

MTN News

MTN News

Significant mountain snowfall is expected due to an upper-level trough on Monday creating Winter Weather highlights. Along with windy conditions, expected snow accumulations grow up to 6 inches in lower elevations and up to 24 inches in higher elevation. With this amount of snow accumulating across areas of Western Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front, especially over critical passes like Marias Pass, the ongoing gusty winds pose a potential for blowing and drifting snow, capable of drastically reducing visibility at times.

MTN News

Most areas will experience Tuesday morning low temperatures in the single digits, with North Central MT and the Hi-Line dropping below freezing. Temperatures struggle to recover Tuesday afternoon, though breezy conditions look to return to the Rocky Mountain Front and Central MT late Tuesday into Wednesday which will help rebound temperatures back to above average Wednesday afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with lows in 40’s. Wind gusts up to 50 mph tonight.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and windy. Highs in 40’s-50’s with lows in 20’s-30’s. Wind gusts up to 85 mph. Chance of rain and snow.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Snow likely. Highs in 30’s-40’s and lows in single digits to teens. Gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 20’s and lows in single digits to teens. Gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s-30’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow and breezy. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s.

MTN News

MTN News