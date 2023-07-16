Wildfire smoke stretching into Montana; hot temps ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: With afternoon highs in the low to upper 80s and sunny conditions, you would think it would be a nice summery Saturday but with the unhealthy smoky and hazy conditions from wildfires in Canada, that was not the case.

An Air Quality advisory was issued for Northwest, North Central and Eastern Montana. As of Saturday night, the alert will remain in effect until 9 am on Sunday.

Additionally, a Dense Smoke Advisory was also in effect for Northeastern Montana until 3 pm on Sunday as of now. Visibility as low as 2 miles is a possibility, especially through the morning hours of Sunday.

On a more positive note, the weekend is expected to see mainly dry conditions with a very low possibility of seeing showers and thunderstorms. An upper-level high and ridge continues to strengthen and shift eastward through the area, bringing afternoon highs into the 90’s for Sunday.

Expect a warm and breezy day on Monday as the ridge begins to shift out of the area followed closely by a Pacific cold front and upper-level trough. Chances for showers and thunderstorms are higher on Monday as well. Gusty, dry, and cooler conditions are also expected for Tuesday with gusts reaching up to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Widespread haze and areas of smoke throughout the night. Partly cloudy, with a lows in the 50’s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light.

SUNDAY: Widespread haze before 8am. Sunny then partly cloudy with a highs in the 90’s and lows in the upper 50’s. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

MONDAY: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with a highs in the 90’s. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing 11 to 18 mph throughout the day with gusts as high as 29 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s. Southwest 17-20 mph winds decreasing to 11-18 mph with gusts up to 29 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a highs in the 80’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 90.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90’s.

