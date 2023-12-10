Wind gusts increasing to up to 50 mph tonight

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures begin a recovery today from the colder temperatures we saw Friday. Highs still in the mid to upper 30’s and lows in the 20’s/30’s, Sunday’s temperatures look to increase significantly, back into the 40’s and above average. Mostly clear skies are expected across the region this afternoon as high pressure has built in over the state. Clouds will increase through the night along with winds as another approaching weather system from the Pacific Northwest settles in. This will bring light snowfall along the Rocky Mountain Front and mountains across Southwest Montana south of the I-90 corridor.

MTN News

Moisture continues through Monday as temperatures remain below freezing through this time period. A quick moving upper-level shortwave will move from North-Central Montana southward across Central and Southwest Montana for Sunday night into Monday morning. Light snowfall is forecasted across the region with snowfall amounts between a trace to a half inch, making the morning commute on Monday potentially slippery as surface air temperatures are forecasted to be below freezing. Temperatures on Monday will be near seasonal averages (in the 30s) as the shortwave trough brings some cooler air to the region. After this shortwave moves through, dry conditions return as upper level ridging builds back into the state. Temperatures after Monday become seasonably above average with highs in the 40s to 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow and increasing clouds. Lows in the 20’s/30’s with increasing winds. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40/50 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 30’s. Windy, 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s. Calmer winds, 5 – 10 to 10 – 20 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40’s.

MTN News