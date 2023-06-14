Winds, rain, and cool temperatures for this Wednesday

There is a cold front moving into Montana making its way east across our state on this Wednesday. We will start with partly cloudy skies through mid-morning before gradually clearing out. Along with the cold front will come scattered showers and storms that will gradually move eastward as the day goes on. Breezy winds going between 10 and 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph in some spots. Temperature highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and storms around. Highs will continue on the cooler side in the 60s in most locations. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. The haze will make its way back into our area especially east of I-15 on Thursday.

Friday we are rebounding back with mostly sunny skies. Temperature highs in the 70s with only a little breeze around, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.

As we head into the weekend, Saturday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some isolated showers and storms possible with temperature highs in the 70s and low 80s. Winds sticking with us at speeds between 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday and Monday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and storms, and wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperature highs on Sunday are cooling back down again in the 60s and low 70s, 50s and mid 60s in most locations on Monday.

Next Tuesday will have mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and mountain snow/rain showers. Cool highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.