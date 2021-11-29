Winds relax briefly Monday, mild temperatures stick around

It was unseasonably warm and extremely windy in some locations today. Helena shattered its record high of 56 degrees, with a high of 66 degrees - it was warmer in Helena than it was in Atlanta, New Orleans and Jacksonville today!

Monday: Temperatures will rise into the mid 50s, still well above average. Winds do relax a bit sustained at 15-20mph gusting to 35mph throughout the day. Rain showers are likely during the afternoon and evening, however these showers will be on the light side. Temperatures cool into the mid 30s during the overnight hours.

Tuesday: Temperatures remain mild with highs in the low to mid 50s. The wind will begin to increase, especially after dinnertime. During the overnight hours, winds will be sustained at 25-35mph and gusting to 55mph at times. Higher gusts are likely for areas immediately east of the Rocky Mountain Front (70-90mph). Temperatures only cool into the low 40s at night.

Wednesday: Record-breaking high temperatures possible again with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will remain very gusty sustained at 30-40mph and gusting up to 60mph. Again, higher gusts will be likely for areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Low temperatures will be on either side of 50 degrees.

Thursday: Wind slowly decreases throughout the day but some gusts up to 50mph still possible during the morning. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s. A cold front moves through during the late evening hours which will usher in a much cooler airmass. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Chillier temperatures for Friday. Highs will be on either side of 40 degrees with overnight lows in the low 20s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day.

Saturday: Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low to mid 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. A stray rain or elevation snow shower is possible in the evening. Temperatures cool into the mid 20s at night.

Sunday: Even chillier temperatures on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy skies expected.